With EPS Growth And More, LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide LBS Bina Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is LBS Bina Group Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that LBS Bina Group Berhad has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for LBS Bina Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.1% to RM1.8b. That's a real positive.

Are LBS Bina Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in LBS Bina Group Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 45% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM503m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does LBS Bina Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

LBS Bina Group Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching LBS Bina Group Berhad very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features.

