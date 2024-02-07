With EPS Growth And More, Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Karin Technology Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Karin Technology Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Karin Technology Holdings' EPS shot from HK$0.095 to HK$0.22, over the last year. Year on year growth of 128% is certainly a sight to behold.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Karin Technology Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.4% to HK$2.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Karin Technology Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$74m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Karin Technology Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under HK$1.6b, like Karin Technology Holdings, the median CEO pay is around HK$3.2m.

Karin Technology Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth HK$2.2m in the year leading up to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Karin Technology Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Karin Technology Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So Karin Technology Holdings looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Karin Technology Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

