With EPS Growth And More, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide New Jersey Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for New Jersey Resources

How Fast Is New Jersey Resources Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that New Jersey Resources has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, New Jersey Resources' revenue dropped 8.5% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 21% to 25%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:NJR Earnings and Revenue History November 27th 2024

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for New Jersey Resources.

Are New Jersey Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since New Jersey Resources has a market capitalisation of US$5.1b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$27m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Story Continues