With EPS Growth And More, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide New Jersey Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.
How Fast Is New Jersey Resources Growing?
The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that New Jersey Resources has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.
Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, New Jersey Resources' revenue dropped 8.5% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 21% to 25%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.
Are New Jersey Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Since New Jersey Resources has a market capitalisation of US$5.1b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$27m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.
While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like New Jersey Resources, the median CEO pay is around US$7.8m.
New Jersey Resources' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$5.8m in the year leading up to September 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.
Does New Jersey Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into New Jersey Resources' strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes New Jersey Resources look rather interesting indeed. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with New Jersey Resources (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
