With EPS Growth And More, ITT (NYSE:ITT) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ITT (NYSE:ITT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ITT with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for ITT

How Quickly Is ITT Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that ITT has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for ITT remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.4% to US$3.5b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ITT's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ITT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since ITT has a market capitalisation of US$12b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$51m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like ITT, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

Story Continues