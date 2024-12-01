With EPS Growth And More, H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like H&R Block (NYSE:HRB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide H&R Block with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

H&R Block's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that H&R Block has managed to grow EPS by 19% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. H&R Block maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.2% to US$3.6b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:HRB Earnings and Revenue History December 1st 2024

Are H&R Block Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Are H&R Block Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of H&R Block, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$61m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Is H&R Block Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, H&R Block's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for H&R Block you should know about.

