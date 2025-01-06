With EPS Growth And More, Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bisalloy Steel Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Bisalloy Steel Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Bisalloy Steel Group's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. This approach makes Bisalloy Steel Group look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 11% to 14% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

ASX:BIS Earnings and Revenue History January 6th 2025

Since Bisalloy Steel Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$187m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Bisalloy Steel Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Bisalloy Steel Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold AU$38m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 21% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

