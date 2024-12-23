With EPS Growth And More, Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Axalta Coating Systems with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Axalta Coating Systems Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Axalta Coating Systems has grown EPS by 7.6% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Axalta Coating Systems shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 15%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:AXTA Earnings and Revenue History December 23rd 2024

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Axalta Coating Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Axalta Coating Systems, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have US$29m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

