With EPS Growth And More, AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that AME Elite Consortium Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for AME Elite Consortium Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 44% to RM747m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:AME Earnings and Revenue History January 21st 2024

Are AME Elite Consortium Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in AME Elite Consortium Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 61% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM714m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is AME Elite Consortium Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that AME Elite Consortium Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in AME Elite Consortium Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AME Elite Consortium Berhad.

