With EPS Growth And More, Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for Allied Farmers

How Quickly Is Allied Farmers Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Allied Farmers has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Allied Farmers' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. It was a year of stability for Allied Farmers as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Since Allied Farmers is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$24m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Allied Farmers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the real excitement comes from the NZ$197k that MD & Non Independent Director Richard Milsom spent buying shares (at an average price of about NZ$0.75). It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

It's reassuring that Allied Farmers insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Allied Farmers, with market caps under NZ$325m is around NZ$638k.

The CEO of Allied Farmers was paid just NZ$95k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Allied Farmers To Your Watchlist?

Allied Farmers' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. The strong EPS growth suggests Allied Farmers may be at an inflection point. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Allied Farmers that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Allied Farmers is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of growth-focused companies in NZ with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.