If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Selangor Dredging Berhad (KLSE:SDRED) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Selangor Dredging Berhad (KLSE:SDRED). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Selangor Dredging Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Selangor Dredging Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.015 to RM0.058, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Selangor Dredging Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 12.8 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Selangor Dredging Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM273m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Selangor Dredging Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Selangor Dredging Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM85m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 31% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Selangor Dredging Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Selangor Dredging Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Selangor Dredging Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Selangor Dredging Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by significant insider holdings.

