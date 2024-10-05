If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Santam (JSE:SNT) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Santam (JSE:SNT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Santam with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Santam Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Santam has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Santam maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to R44b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Santam's future EPS 100% free.

Are Santam Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But more importantly, CEO & Executive Director Tavaziva Madzinga spent R1.3m acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of R318. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Santam, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. For companies with market capitalisations between R17b and R56b, like Santam, the median CEO pay is around R25m.

The Santam CEO received R17m in compensation for the year ending December 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Santam Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Santam has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. To add to the positives, Santam has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. The overriding message from this quick rundown is yes, this stock is worth investigating further. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Santam that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.