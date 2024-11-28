If EPS Growth Is Important To You, MBSB Berhad (KLSE:MBSB) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like MBSB Berhad (KLSE:MBSB). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is MBSB Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. MBSB Berhad boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.055 to RM0.068, in the last year. This amounts to a 24% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that, last year, MBSB Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for MBSB Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to RM1.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:MBSB Earnings and Revenue History November 28th 2024

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for MBSB Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are MBSB Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. MBSB Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold RM92m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

