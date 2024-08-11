If EPS Growth Is Important To You, LFE Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LFECORP) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in LFE Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LFECORP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is LFE Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that LFE Corporation Berhad's EPS went from RM0.00068 to RM0.017 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of LFE Corporation Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.9% to 16% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

Since LFE Corporation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM255m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are LFE Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in LFE Corporation Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 57% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM146m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is LFE Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

LFE Corporation Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering LFE Corporation Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LFE Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by significant insider holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

