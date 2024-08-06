If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Karex Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Karex Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 58%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. This approach makes Karex Berhad look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 2.5% to 7.8% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Karex Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM795m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Karex Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Karex Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM206m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 26% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between RM443m and RM1.8b, like Karex Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM696k.

The CEO of Karex Berhad was paid just RM4.0k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Karex Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Karex Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Karex Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Karex Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

