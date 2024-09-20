If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Hyphens Pharma International (Catalist:1J5) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hyphens Pharma International (Catalist:1J5). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Hyphens Pharma International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Hyphens Pharma International has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Hyphens Pharma International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 25% to S$196m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Hyphens Pharma International?

Are Hyphens Pharma International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Hyphens Pharma International have collectively spent S$42k acquiring shares in the company. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Kiat Chan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying S$18k for shares at about S$0.27 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Hyphens Pharma International bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold S$30m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 33% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Hyphens Pharma International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Hyphens Pharma International's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Hyphens Pharma International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

