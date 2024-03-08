If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Helvetia Holding (VTX:HELN) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Helvetia Holding (VTX:HELN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Helvetia Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Helvetia Holding Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Helvetia Holding's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Helvetia Holding's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Helvetia Holding remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.4% to CHF11b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Helvetia Holding.

Are Helvetia Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Helvetia Holding, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have CHF11m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Helvetia Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Helvetia Holding's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Helvetia Holding's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Helvetia Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

