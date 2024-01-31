If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has grown EPS by 36% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 5.3% to RM2.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM574m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM62m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 11% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Although Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

