If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Dollarama (TSE:DOL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Dollarama's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Dollarama's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Dollarama maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.3% to CA$6.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

TSX:DOL Earnings and Revenue History January 19th 2025

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process.

Are Dollarama Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$37b company like Dollarama. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth CA$538m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Dollarama Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Dollarama's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Dollarama that you need to take into consideration.

