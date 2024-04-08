If EPS Growth Is Important To You, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.12 to RM0.15; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 27%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.7% to 9.5%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM494m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Indeed, with a collective holding of 59%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM292m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.

