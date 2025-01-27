If EPS Growth Is Important To You, AlzChem Group (ETR:ACT) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AlzChem Group (ETR:ACT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

AlzChem Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, AlzChem Group has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of AlzChem Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.2% to 13% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

XTRA:ACT Earnings and Revenue History January 27th 2025

Are AlzChem Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own AlzChem Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have €20m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

