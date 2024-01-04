Can EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC) Performance Keep Up Given Its Mixed Bag Of Fundamentals?

EPIC Suisse's (VTX:EPIC) stock is up by 4.4% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EPIC Suisse's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EPIC Suisse is:

3.6% = CHF29m ÷ CHF799m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EPIC Suisse's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

On the face of it, EPIC Suisse's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 3.5%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Still, EPIC Suisse has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that EPIC Suisse's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.3% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

SWX:EPIC Past Earnings Growth January 4th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is EPIC Suisse Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EPIC Suisse has a low three-year median payout ratio of 7.9% (or a retention ratio of 92%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, EPIC Suisse only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 80% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for EPIC Suisse is speculated to rise to 4.5% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about EPIC Suisse. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into EPIC Suisse's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

