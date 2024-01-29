Epcor issues ban on non-essential water use in Edmonton area due to pump issue

EDMONTON — Residents and businesses in Edmonton and the surrounding area are being told to limit their water use.

Epcor has issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use after a pump issue at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant.

Communities where customers are also being told to conserve water include Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan.

Epcor says the Rossdale plant remains operational but can't supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

There is no timeline for when repairs are to be completed, though Epcor says drinking water remains safe.

People are being told to take measures such as delaying laundry and turning taps off while brushing teeth.

Businesses like laundromats and car washes that use large volumes of non-essential water are being asked to halt water use.

The Canadian Press