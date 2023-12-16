EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.91

The board of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of January, with investors receiving $0.91 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

EOG Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, EOG Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 13.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 61%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

EOG Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.375, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 32% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. EOG Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.5% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

EOG Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that EOG Resources is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for EOG Resources that you should be aware of before investing.

