Envista’s (NYSE:NVST) Q4 Sales Beat Estimates

Dental products company Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) announced better-than-expected revenue in Q4 CY2024, with sales up 1.1% year on year to $652.9 million. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.24 per share was 9.9% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy Envista? Find out in our full research report.

Envista (NVST) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $652.9 million vs analyst estimates of $647.5 million (1.1% year-on-year growth, 0.8% beat)

Adjusted EPS: $0.24 vs analyst estimates of $0.22 (9.9% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $91 million vs analyst estimates of $78.47 million (13.9% margin, 16% beat)

Adjusted EPS guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $1 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 10.9%

Operating Margin: 7.1%, up from -31.4% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 19%, up from 14.5% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $3.54 billion

"In Q4 2024, Envista delivered results that were in line with expectations, indicating that our focus on growth, operations, and people is having a positive impact," said Paul Keel, Envista's CEO.

Company Overview

Spun off from Danaher in 2019, Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of dental solutions, including diagnostic tools, implants, orthodontics, and consumables.

Dental Equipment & Technology

The dental equipment and technology industry encompasses companies that manufacture orthodontic products, dental implants, imaging systems, and digital tools for dental professionals. These companies benefit from recurring revenue streams tied to consumables, ongoing maintenance, and growing demand for aesthetic and restorative dentistry. However, high R&D costs, significant capital investment requirements, and reliance on discretionary spending make them vulnerable to economic cycles. Over the next few years, tailwinds for the sector include innovation in digital workflows, such as 3D printing and AI-driven diagnostics, which enhance the efficiency and precision of dental care. However, headwinds include economic uncertainty, which could reduce patient spending on elective procedures, regulatory challenges, and potential pricing pressures from consolidated dental service organizations (DSOs).

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Envista struggled to consistently generate demand over the last five years as its sales dropped at a 1.8% annual rate. This was below our standards and signals it’s a low quality business.

Story Continues