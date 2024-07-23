Envipco Holding And 2 Other Euronext Amsterdam Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of global economic shifts and market realignments, the Netherlands market remains a focal point for investors seeking stability and growth potential. High insider ownership in Euronext Amsterdam-listed growth companies is often viewed as a positive signal, suggesting confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 114.0% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 68.9% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 64.8% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 23.9%

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. operates in the environmental technology sector, focusing on the design, development, and service of reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers, primarily in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €337.49 million.

Operations: Envipco Holding N.V. generates revenue primarily through the design, development, and servicing of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and other parts of Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 68.9% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has shown promising growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 68.9% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 18.4%. Revenue is also expected to grow significantly at 33.3% per year, well above the market average of 10%. Recent insider activities show more buying than selling, indicating confidence among insiders despite not being substantial volumes. However, the company's share price has been highly volatile recently and shareholders experienced dilution over the past year. Envipco became profitable this year with a notable jump in Q1 sales from €10.41 million to €27.44 million and turned a net loss into a profit of €0.147 million.

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a software-as-a-service provider for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €264.39 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from its software and programming segment, amounting to €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK is poised for robust expansion with revenue growth anticipated at 24% annually, significantly surpassing the Dutch market's average. The company is expected to achieve profitability within three years, reflecting a strong growth trajectory above market norms. Recent executive changes, including the appointment of Zoltan Gelencser as CFO, underscore a strategic bolstering of leadership. However, concerns arise as shareholder dilution occurred over the past year, potentially affecting investor returns.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.71 billion.

Operations: PostNL's revenue is primarily generated from its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, totaling €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.9% p.a.

PostNL, despite trading at 50.7% below its estimated fair value, faces challenges with a highly volatile share price and an unstable dividend track record. The company's revenue growth of 3.3% per year lags behind the Dutch market average of 10%. However, PostNL's earnings are set to outpace the market with a significant annual increase of 23.9%. Recent efforts include a €298.67 million sustainability-linked bond offering, aligning with broader environmental goals but financial recovery remains gradual as evidenced by recent losses in Q1 2024.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

