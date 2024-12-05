Entering the New Year With No Investments? Start With These Moves

damircudic / Getty Images

Investing is a key way to grow your wealth. If you don’t currently have any investment accounts, you might feel a bit intimidated by it. This makes sense, as there’s a lot to learn. You don’t want to put your hard-earned money just anywhere, so start small and work your way up. There’s plenty of ways to gradually step into investing that don’t require a lot of money or risk.

Here are five investing moves you can easily make in the new year to start growing your net worth.

Open a High-Yield Savings Account

It’s time to put your money to work. You’re probably not earning any — or much of any — interest in your checking account, so stop storing extra cash there.

“We all need a cash cushion to prepare for life’s uncertainties, but that doesn’t mean your cash has to sit idle,” said Brian Blakeman, founder and financial adviser at Onward Financial Advising LLC. “Moving your excess cash from a checking account to a high-yield savings account provides a significantly higher interest rate while being secured with FDIC insurance — like checking or savings bank accounts.”

Maximize Employer-Match Benefits

Many companies offer to match your retirement plan contributions up to a certain percentage. This is one of the easiest and most effective ways to start investing, Blakeman said.

“If your employer offers a match on retirement plan contributions, take advantage of it,” he said. “Employer matches are essentially free money, providing an instant 100% return on your contributions.”

Open a Brokerage Account

Buying your first investment can be an empowering experience,” Blakeman explained. “Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are an excellent starting point, because they offer easy diversification.”

You don’t even need to risk your money with a hefty initial investment.

“I recommend starting with a low-cost, well-diversified ETF that pays a quarterly dividend,” he said. “Dividend-paying ETFs demonstrate the power of passive income and can keep you motivated to invest — even during the market’s ups and downs.”

Filip Telibasa, certified financial planner (CFP) and owner and planner at Benzina Wealth, said to open a taxable brokerage account on a commission-free platform.

“There are many to choose from nowadays,” he said. “Buy a broadly diversified stock index fund like VTI, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index.”