Entain Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Entain (LON:ENT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£4.77b (up 11% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£870.8m (down from UK£37.6m profit in FY 2022).

UK£1.41 loss per share (down from UK£0.064 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Entain Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates significantly.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Online segment contributing a total revenue of UK£3.37b (71% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£2.48b (66% of total expenses). Explore how ENT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.6% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 8.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Entain you should be aware of.

