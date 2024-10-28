Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Occupancy and Revenue Growth ...

Managed Care Census: Increased by 9.1% for same store and 23.2% for transitioning operations over the prior year quarter.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company raised its annual 2024 earnings guidance, reflecting a more than 15.1% increase over 2023 results, and increased its revenue guidance to account for current quarter growth and acquisitions.

Managed care census grew by 9.1% and 23.2% for same store and transitioning operations respectively, indicating strong trust and high-quality outcomes.

Revenue growth for same store operations was 7.3%, driven by a 6.1% increase in skill days across all skilled payer sources.

Same store occupancies grew to 81.7%, a 2.8% increase over the prior year quarter, marking a new high for same store occupancy.

There is a potential impact from variations in reimbursement systems, state budget changes, and seasonality in occupancy and skilled mix.

The company is a holding entity with no direct operating assets, employees, or revenues, relying on independent subsidiaries for operations.

Ensign Group Inc ( NASDAQ:ENSG ) faces risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the distribution of occupancy across your same store portfolio and the potential upside given demographic trends and managed care momentum? A: Our pre-COVID high water mark was 80.1%, and we are currently above that. There's significant potential for growth, with some operations well into the 90% range. Our model focuses on delivering higher acuity care, which is increasingly in demand. Our local leaders are adapting to these needs, adding services like sub-acute care and bedside dialysis, which helps drive occupancy and skilled mix higher.

Q: Could you update us on the timing and expected amounts from state supplemental payments and any early discussions on 2026 Medicaid rates? A: We embed supplemental payments in our Medicaid rates each quarter, estimating based on days, programs, and quality performance. Most supplemental programs are aligned with base rate program years, with recent updates like Texas's program effective September 1st. We anticipate consistent performance with no major surprises.

Q: Has there been a structural change driving the acceleration in M&A activity, and are you targeting different types of acquisitions? A: Yes, factors like regulatory changes and post-COVID stability are influencing seller sentiment. We see many distressed opportunities due to over-aggressive real estate deals. While our acquisition targets remain similar, we are expanding geographically and may enter new states soon.

Q: Can you provide an update on your operations in Colorado and Tennessee? A: Colorado is a strong market for us with a great leadership team, allowing us to capitalize on deal opportunities. In Tennessee, we have three buildings and plan to grow, leveraging our leadership strength and preparing for future expansion in the region.

Q: What are your thoughts on insurer claims denials and interactions with health insurers? A: The dialogue around claims denials is indicative of the provider community's experience. We focus on building trust with managed care partners through outcomes. While discussions can be challenging, the recent spotlight on this issue is healthy, promoting accountability in the space.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

