Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) the Most Promising Solar Stock According to Hedge Funds?

The solar industry has experienced significant growth over the past four years, largely due to supportive policies from the Biden administration. The industry’s resilience is notable, as analysts and industry officials believe that solar power’s rise can withstand potential policy changes under the Trump administration, which has pledged to dismantle clean power subsidies and related policies.
However, there are several hurdles to overcome. Trump has pledged to impose a 10% tariff on goods from China, a critical source of solar components for U.S. developers. This tariff, in addition to those already imposed by the Biden administration, is likely to increase the cost of new solar projects, potentially slowing installations until domestic supply chains can ramp up. The domestic solar supply chain is also rapidly expanding and many new solar component manufacturing plants are located in states that voted for Trump in 2024. These manufacturers argue that the administration needs to maintain its current course to foster further growth. The cost of solar projects will also depend on whether the Trump administration follows through on its promises to roll back critical subsidies and tax breaks established by Biden’s 2022 climate law.
According to a report by S&P Global published on January 13, the clean energy sector is experiencing significant transformations, with solar photovoltaic (PV) technology taking center stage. The report, titled “Top Cleantech Trends for 2025,” forecasts that cleantech energy supply investments, including solar PV, will reach $670 billion in 2025, marking the first time these investments will outpace projected upstream oil and gas spending. Solar PV is expected to represent a substantial portion of these investments, accounting for half of all cleantech investments and two-thirds of installed megawatts. This shift underscores the growing dominance of renewable technologies, particularly solar, in the global energy landscape.
The report highlights that despite the significant financial commitment to solar PV, the overall investment levels remain insufficient to meet urgent climate goals of tripling renewable capacity by 2030. The report also addresses the challenges and opportunities within the evolving solar supply chain. An oversupply of solar equipment from China is affecting the solar, wind, and battery sectors, leading to price declines that may stabilize in 2025. However, the competition from Chinese manufacturers is expected to keep prices low, fundamentally altering industry pricing dynamics.
Despite uncertainties, the trajectory of solar power remains overwhelmingly positive, driven by technological advancements, increasing investments, and the urgent need to meet global climate goals.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 8 most promising solar stocks according to hedge funds, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners, and clean energy ETFs to compile an initial list of 25 solar energy stocks. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 8 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 38
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a leading provider of microinverter technology and energy management systems. The company generates revenue by selling its microinverters, which convert direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity used in homes and businesses. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) also offers energy storage solutions and software platforms for system monitoring and control.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is actively broadening its market reach both domestically and internationally. While the U.S. remains its primary market, the company is making significant progress in Europe and Australia, where residential solar adoption is growing. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has formed strategic partnerships with local distributors and installers to strengthen its presence in these regions. The company is also exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia, where the demand for sustainable energy solutions is rapidly increasing. By diversifying its customer base and entering new markets, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) aims to reduce the impact of regional challenges and drive continued growth.
Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) supply chain is heavily reliant on Chinese suppliers, making it vulnerable to disruptions in the U.S.-China trade relationship. To mitigate this risk, the company is diversifying its supply chain and exploring alternative sourcing options.
Overall ENPH ranks 3rd on our list of the most promising solar stocks according to hedge funds.
