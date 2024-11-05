English tuition fees rise – but it’s nowhere near enough income to solve universities’ financial crisis

UK education secretary Bridget Phillipson has announced that university tuition fees in England are set to rise next academic year, with the maximum fee increasing by £285 to £9,535. This will be the first increase in university education for domestic undergraduate students since 2017, when fees were raised to £9,250.

The additional income is sorely needed. Data from the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows that the money spent on undergraduates’ education has been declining in real terms. On average, £9,600 was allocated per UK undergraduate student in 2023-24, compared to almost £12,000 in 2012-13. On the other hand, other educational stages – early years and primary education – have seen real term increases since 2012.

Had fees been linked to inflation since their raise to £9,000 in 2012, they would have reached nearly £15,000 by now.

At some point, fewer resources translate into lower quality. Universities have continually been asked to do more with less.

As such, they have adapted to the conditions of the market by increasing recruitment of international students, whose annual fees often exceed £20,000. This was a rational response to domestic capped prices. But recent visa restrictions and shifting international policies have affected this strategy.

Financial struggles

At the same time, continually rising operational costs due to inflation, staff salaries and increased pension payments have, as of November 2024, led to over 70 UK universities announcing staff restructuring and redundancies. Next year’s increase in employer national insurance contributions will raise costs further.

In the academic year 2022-23, a third of higher education providers had ready funds to last them less than 100 days. A similar number brought in less money than they spent over the year.

The next survival step is likely institutional mergers and closures. But these are steps that are often poorly received politically – and with good reason.

Universities are anchoring institutions in the towns and cities where they are located. They are often among an area’s largest employers and contribute to local economies by bringing students and their spending to local shops and services. A university closure would have huge potential economic ramifications for an area. Avoiding this is a key concern for any government.

Current and prospective students are unlikely to be enthusiastic about increased fees, minor as they are. Perhaps better news is that maintenance loans are also set to increase by 3.1%, adding an extra £400 per year to maximum loan amounts. This means students can borrow more to cover their living costs.

