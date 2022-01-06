Canada markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,106.52
    +66.86 (+0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,712.55
    +11.97 (+0.25%)
     

  • DOW

    36,370.63
    -36.48 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7863
    +0.0021 (+0.27%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.31
    +1.46 (+1.88%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    54,811.75
    -3,965.42 (-6.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.10
    -2.24 (-0.21%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,791.50
    -33.60 (-1.84%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,219.41
    +25.41 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,142.08
    +41.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.26
    -0.47 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6959
    +0.0031 (+0.45%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS IN MIXED TRADING A DAY AFTER FED-INDUCED SELL-OFF

U.S. mortgage rates soar to highest level since May 2020

Enforcement Notification - Tax evasion - Toronto man sentenced for tax evasion after international investors swindled

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced that Perry Fousteris (Fousteris) of Toronto, Ontario, pleaded guilty on December 14, 2021, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto to one count of tax evasion under the Income Tax Act. Fousteris was conditionally sentenced to a period of two years imprisonment less a day, and fined a total of $206,300.

A CRA investigation revealed that representatives of Fousteris' corporations solicited and defrauded international investors out of their money. These investors were misled to believe that monies they supplied were used to purchase shares at a low value. Later, they were misled again to believe their share prices rose considerably and were encouraged to sell. However, when the investors requested payment of the profits from the sale of their shares, all of which were fictitious, they were instructed to pay a multiplying array of taxes and fees beforehand. Despite many attempts, these investors never received or recouped anything they paid out or that was owed to them by Fousteris' corporations.

Fousteris personally appropriated $1,081,284 from his corporations' bank accounts, but failed to report any of it in his individual income tax returns filed for the 2012, 2014, and 2015 taxation years, thereby evading $275,066 in federal income tax.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record. From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, there were 36 convictions, with Court imposed fines totalling $5,172,844. These taxpayers were sentenced for wilfully evading payment amounts totalling $10,902,950 in federal tax. Out of the 36 convictions, 15 individuals were sent to jail for a total of 26.2 years.

In addition to court imposed fines and/or jail sentences, convicted taxpayers have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

The CRA remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, as well as the social and economic well-being of Canadians during these unprecedented times. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion and false claims with all tools available to them. The CRA is continuously working towards making sure that individuals and businesses report income earned and eligible losses, and claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing the increased importance of these benefits, and are working to make sure that they continue to be available to Canadians. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled, including ineligible claims for COVID-19 benefits, may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

Associated Links
http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/gncy/cmplnc/otip-pdife/menu-eng.htmlLeads Program
Voluntary Disclosures Program

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/06/c1094.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Denzel Washington reflects on his relationship with the late Chadwick Boseman: 'A man among men'

    "The Tragedy of Macbeth" star discussed his personal history with Boseman in a new interview.

  • In Booming 2022 Market, Darryl West’s Brokerage Shows How Homeowners Can Achieve Upsizing Goals

    Hermosa Beach, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property experts agree that 2022 is set for soaring demand for buying homes, and one California real estate broker is offering a unique opportunity that gives people in South Bay the chance to not only upsize to their dream home but also get support for years to come. Powerhouse Real Estate, based in the Los Angeles area, is swiftly making a name for itself by providing homeowners with a one-of-a-kind blend of the professional and personal as

  • P.E.I. reports 204 new cases of COVID-19, eases isolation rules

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is reducing the amount of time residents who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate. Dr. Heather Morrison says that starting Friday, fully vaccinated people who test positive must isolate for seven days instead of 10, adding that unvaccinated people still need to isolate for 10 days. She told reporters today isolation rules can be eased because the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has a shorter incubation period c

  • Orthodontic Partners Expands Connecticut Presence With Addition of Conroy Orthodontics

    Dr. John Conroy's three-location practice joins the growing National Orthodontic Group Practice Conroy Orthodontics & Orthodontic Partners Conroy Orthodontics & Orthodontic Partners GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontic Partners is excited to announce that Dr. John Conroy of Conroy Orthodontics has recently joined Orthodontic Partners, and his three practice locations have added to the organization's presence in Connecticut. Orthodontic Partners is a National Orthodo

  • Some federal prisons in Quebec 'very close' to staff shortages: guards' union

    OTTAWA — The union for federal correctional officers says four prisons in Quebec are "very close" to experiencing staff shortages, as more workers test positive for COVID-19. Mario Guilmette, Quebec region vice-president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, has said Correctional Service Canada is working on a protocol to be used if the province's federal prisons hit staffing shortages. The protocol would mean workers who are considered close contacts of someone who tested positive for

  • Why Intuit Stock Soared 69% Higher in 2021

    Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) -- the top fintech company that owns TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma -- jumped 69% higher in 2021 according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While not all businesses will make it, the trend is a clear benefit to Intuit and its stable of software for taxes, accounting, and other financial management. During its fiscal year 2021 (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Intuit's revenue and adjusted operating income increased a respective 25% and 31% year over year.

  • On verge of breaking NFL record, Jaylen Waddle named team MVP

    Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is on the verge of breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie reception record, was named Dan Marino Most Valuable Player by local media Thursday.

  • Lexus driver drunk, 30 mph over speed limit when she killed a man in Broward, cops say

    A Plantation woman had several drinks at two bars before speeding on a Sunrise road and plowing her Lexus SUV into the rear of a Nissan Altima stopped at a red light, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • Some still don't know fate of pets after Colorado wildfire

    When Lisa Young evacuated her home as a fast-moving Colorado wildfire burned, it looked like firefighters were going to be able to stop what appeared then to just be a grass fire in a field behind her home. Most people safely evacuated from the wildfire that was propelled by 105 mph (169 kph) winds, but Young is among dozens of homeowners who either had pets who died, had to scramble to find them or still don’t know the fate of their dogs or cats. If the windows in her home broke in the fire's heat, there's a chance the cats, who were feral as kittens and cannot be held unless they are willing, may have escaped, she said.

  • SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

    JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present during two virtual investor conferences in January. Presentation details: LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access EventFormat: Virtual panel discussion with CEO and 1:1 mee

  • The Worldwide Herbal Medicines Industry is Expected to Reach $153.9 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    DUBLIN, January 06, 2022--The "Herbal Medicines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Biden Blasts ‘Shadow Of Lies’ That Led To Jan. 6 Riot At U.S. Capitol

    The president spoke at the Capitol on the anniversary of the Trump-inspired attack, lambasting Republicans for rewriting history.

  • Tanzania's parliament speaker resigns after debt fight with president

    Job Ndugai said in a statement that he had taken the decision "considering the broad interests of my country, the government, and my party, CCM." Ndugai was referring to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. The announcement followed his criticism of the government's public borrowing in a speech last month in which he questioned whether the country's debt level was "healthy".

  • Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

    In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.” In movies, we tend to reserve the term “magician” for more spectacle-driven filmmakers who spin visual-effects illusions. But Farhadi's mastery is at least equally sp

  • Selena Gomez felt like she 'wasn't pretty enough' in her youth: 'The older I got, the more I evolved'

    The artist and beauty mogul says her outlook on life changed when she gave up Instagram.

  • Province puts hold on return to class for students

    As COVID cases increase, students from kindergarten to grade 12 across the province won’t be returning to school until Jan. 10. The province made the announcement last Friday, but here in the South Peace, it’s mostly business as usual… so far. The return to classes in the Peace Wapiti School Division, and most of the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools, was not scheduled until Jan. 10 anyway. GPCSD schools in Fairview were expected to return on Jan. 4. “The extended break will give scho

  • SC Senate hopeful with law enforcement role resigns as volunteer game warden. Here’s why

    “As my employee game warden brothers and sisters are held to aforementioned DNR policy, I have elected to hold myself to the same standard.” Mike Reichenbach wrote in his resignation letter.

  • U.S. Stocks Gain as Bond Yields Remain Elevated: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses after the biggest rout since November as investors reassessed valuations amid the Federal Reserve’s latest signal that it will move aggressively to tamp down inflation.By midday the S&P 500 was higher, attempting to rebound from a 1.9% drop sparked by Fed meeting minutes that suggested the central bank is ready to raise rates sooner and higher than previously expected. The hawkish stance hammered the riskiest of assets, from high-priced s

  • Insurity to Provide Free Cloud-Based Digital Payments for P&C Carriers in 2022

    HARTFORD, Conn., January 06, 2022--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it would be providing free digital payments for P&C carriers through December 31, 2022. Sure Claims Payments enables P&C carriers to automate claims payments issuance through existing integration with Insurity claims solutions or a standalone API.

  • Sacramento sheriff hit with pair of $100 million lawsuits over Carmichael shooting death

    The lawsuits say deputies opened fire while the men had their hands up.