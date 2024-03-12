Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Reports Soaring Annual Revenue and Robust Pipeline Growth

Annual Revenue : Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) reported a 134% increase in FY 2023 revenue, reaching $341.5 million.

Gross Margin : FY 2023 gross margin stood at 5.1%, with Q4 gross margin at 3.4% due to shifted revenue recognition.

Net Loss : The company saw a 4.8% improvement in Q4 net loss YoY, but an overall 26% increase in full year net loss at $(98.4) million.

Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 Adjusted EBITDA declined by $3.6 million YoY, with full year Adjusted EBITDA down $50.7 million.

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents improved to $146 million, surpassing the Q3 2023 guidance.

Operational Highlights: Significant progress in gravity energy storage with global expansion and the commencement of the largest green hydrogen energy storage project in the US.

On March 12th, 2024, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leader in grid-scale energy storage solutions, is known for its innovative approach to renewable energy storage, addressing the intermittence of solar and wind power. With a geographical presence in the United States, China, and other regions, the majority of its revenue is generated from the U.S. market.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) reported a significant increase in annual revenue, up 134% year-over-year (YoY) to $341.5 million, and an 18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) rise, aligning with the annual guidance range. The company's cash position was bolstered to $146 million, with no debt, exceeding the prior guidance of $132 million from Q3 2023. Additionally, the company reduced its quarterly cash Operating Expense (OpEx) run rate by 25-30% through Q4 2023 actions, setting the stage for a reduced quarterly cash OpEx of $13-15 million in 2024 to accelerate the shift to cash flow positive exiting 2024 and FY 2025.

Despite these financial achievements, Energy Vault faced challenges with a lower than expected Q4 gross margin of 3.4%, resulting in a gross profit of $4.0 million. This was due to the timing of revenue and associated gross profit recognition shifting from Q4 into 2024 for gravity licenses and battery projects. The full year gross margin was 5.1%, reflecting the impact of these shifts. The company's net loss for the full year expanded by 26% to $(98.4) million, primarily due to non-cash related stock-based compensation and the aforementioned shift of gross profit.

Energy Vault's commercial pipeline grew significantly, with a 24.5 GWh increase YoY, up 89%, and a 5.8 GWh increase QoQ, up 12.6%. The company continued to gain strong global momentum in gravity energy storage across three continents, including territory expansion in Southern Africa and achieving China state grid interconnection for its gravity storage system. The company also announced a new Development Agreement with a U.S. public utility in Washington State and commenced construction on the largest green hydrogen ultra-long duration energy storage micro-grid system in the U.S. with California's largest public utility, PG&E.

Energy Vault's proprietary VaultOS Energy Management Software has enabled efficient commissioning and begins a Software as a Service (SAAS) recurring revenue model for the company. Looking ahead to Q1 2024, revenue is expected to be in line with prior Q1 2023, with stronger double-digit gross margins given the shift of revenue and gross margin recognition from the prior Q4 2023.

The company's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position, with total assets amounting to $340.753 million and total liabilities of $116.960 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, as evidenced by its reduced OpEx and strategic project developments, positions it well for future growth within the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry.

Energy Vault's performance in FY 2023 underscores the importance of its financial achievements for the company and the broader industry. As the company continues to expand its technological capabilities and geographical footprint, it remains a key player in the transition to renewable energy. Investors and analysts will be watching closely for further developments, particularly at the upcoming Investor and Analyst Day scheduled for May 8, 2024, in New York City.

For more detailed information on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)'s financial results, interested parties can access the full earnings call and additional documents through the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Energy Vault Holdings Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

