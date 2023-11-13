Energy and tech help S&P/TSX composite post modest gain, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ticked higher Monday, led by strength in tech and energy, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 54.68 points at 19,709.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.77 points at 34,337.87. The S&P 500 index was down 3.69 points at 4,411.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 30.36 points at 13,767.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.43 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 72.36 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.09 at US$78.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$3.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.50 at US$1,950.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press