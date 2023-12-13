Advertisement
Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also higher

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Strength in the energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.68 points at 20,287.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.77 points at 36,610.71. The S&P 500 index was up 8.50 points at 4,652.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.61 points at 14,559.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.53 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up 78 cents at US$69.39 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,996.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press