Energy price cap rises as Starmer pulls winter fuel payments

Household energy bills will jump by £21 from January in a fresh blow for millions of pensioners who face the loss of winter fuel payments.

Ofgem’s announcement on Friday means the price cap will rise from £1,717 a year for a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit to £1,738 from January 1.

There had been hopes that the price cap would be unchanged or even decline but predictions of a cold winter are instead pushing global gas prices upwards.

The increase will add to growing pressure on Labour over its decision to cut the winter fuel allowance of £300 so that only pensioners eligible for other benefits get the handout. The change means an estimated 10 million households will lose out on the benefit.

Newly published government analysis has found that the measure could force 100,000 pensioners in England and Wales into relative fuel poverty this year. The analysis was published earlier this week just as temperatures plunged and parts of the UK experienced their first snowfall of the year.

Analysts Cornwall Insight have warned prices are unlikely to fall significantly in the future: “Despite prices stabilising in comparison to the past two years, the market remains very sensitive to global events. This is leaving prices substantially above historic averages.”

It predicts that the cap may drop in April 2025 and again in October 2025 - but only slightly and subject to global tensions.

Read the latest updates below.

Ofgem has urged people to make the most of any state benefits they are entitled to, which could help with paying energy bills as well as the wider cost of living.

Around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving pension credit, but the Government estimates up to 880,000 further households are eligible for the support for those with a low income.

People receiving pension credit qualify for the winter fuel payment worth up to £300, to help with bills.

Previously, anyone over state pension age could receive the payment, but this was changed by the new Government, meaning about 10 million pensioners will miss out this year.

Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said: “Anyone struggling with bills should speak to their supplier to make sure they’re getting the help they need and look around to make sure they’re on the best, most affordable deal for them.”

Thanks for following our coverage of the energy price cap announcement. Here’s a guide to whether you should fix your energy bills.

The rise in the energy price cap shows Labour’s “reckless energy policies” are making families worse off, according to the shadow energy secretary.

Story Continues

Claire Coutinho said: “During the election Ed Miliband promised to cut everyone’s energy bills by £300 by 2030.

“Now, not only is this promise nowhere to be seen, but he even ordered Labour MPs to vote against it in Parliament - running away from their broken promises once again.

“Instead, Labour’s reckless energy policies and their cruel plan to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment for 10 million pensioners is leaving families worse off - as we are already starting to see.”

Claire Coutinho said Ed Miliband and Labour were ‘running away from their broken promises once again’ - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

10:12 AM GMT

‘There isn’t any point in insulating homes if there isn’t any heat inside them’

The Government is “dragging Britain into the Stone Ages, ruining the countryside with unsightly wind turbines that provide hardly any energy”, Telegraph readers have said after the increase in the energy price cap.

Here is a selection of comments from your fellow readers and you can join the debate below:

09:51 AM GMT

Energy prices still ‘50pc higher’ than before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Energy bills remain about 50pc higher than before the energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

The energy price cap stood at £1,216 from October 2021 to March 2022, before Russia’s invasion sent energy bills surging.

National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Today’s news that the price cap is rising by 1.2pc will impact millions of vulnerable households.

“With temperatures now plunging and far less support available many are getting deeper into debt trying to keep warm.

“Now we know there will be no let up into January and beyond. Targeted government support is essential to save millions from the misery and danger of a cold home.”

09:31 AM GMT

Higher price cap ‘bitter pill for disabled people’

David Southgate, policy manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “This is a bitter pill to swallow for the many disabled people who face sky-high bills because they have no choice but to use more energy.

“Life costs a lot more when you’re disabled, because of needing to use more heating to stay warm and healthy, or charging vital equipment like wheelchairs and breathing machines.

“Our disability energy support services are hearing from disabled people who have cut back everything they can and racked up huge amounts of debt.

“The government urgently needs to step in and bring in discounted energy bills for disabled people.”

09:04 AM GMT

Use an electric blanket to keep gas bill down, says energy boss

The boss of Octopus Energy suggested that pensioners struggling with their energy bills would be better off using an electric blanket this winter.

Greg Jackson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We send 65,000 free electric blankets to people.

“In weather like this, if people are worried about their heating, they can stay warmer and healthier much more cheaply by snuggling up on an electric blanket for a while.

“So lots of things you can do.”

He rejected the suggestion that the move was “tokenism” in lieu of setting up a discounted social tariffs for those on benefits.

Mr Jackson said: “They’re not tokenism. It saves £300 a year on your gas bill during the crisis and keeps you warm and safe.

“Now look, I’d much rather we did what really matters, which is system reform.

“Today our prices are way too high because, first of all, we’re way too dependent on the internationally traded gas price.

“It’s currently three times higher than it was in 2020.

“Secondly, our electricity market is so inefficient that when we’re building wind farms, instead of them bringing down our prices, we pay them to switch off when it’s windy.”

Greg Jackson said his company sends out 65,000 free electric blankets to customers - REUTERS/Hollie Adams

08:38 AM GMT

Price cap rise: should you fix your energy bills?

As of Jan 1, a typical household will pay £1,738 a year for their energy bills, when the next “price cap” rise is due to kick in.

This is an increase of 1pc, or £21 over a year from the current £1,717 price cap. This will be in place until March 31, and means energy prices will stay high for the duration of the winter months.

Experts had initially predicted that the cap could fall slightly in January. But analysts Cornwall Insight have now said that prices are unlikely to fall significantly in the near future.

Our reporter Tom Haynes tells you all you need to know.

08:19 AM GMT

More people than ever battling energy debt, warns Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said more people than ever have come to them with energy debt this year.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme how many people are struggling and what impact the household energy bills further rise will have, she said: “Well, we’re really worried, because we, at Citizens Advice, have been seeing nearly three years’ worth of the cost of living crisis and how that squeezed people’s finances, and we’re seeing that showing up in increasing levels of energy debt.

“So we’ve had more people than ever before come to us this year with energy debt. Energy debt is now the most common type of debt that we deal with, and it’s not just the numbers of people, it’s also the levels of debt that people are in that are rising.

“So for bills to remain at this high level, so it’s two-thirds higher than it was before the start of the energy crisis, and with an expectation that they’ll remain at that level for the foreseeable future, we’re just expecting to see people continuing to be really squeezed, particularly families with children, particularly disabled people, and for that, to be facing impossible choices.

“So that’s why we’re saying there needs to be targeted support from the Government for people who are on low incomes, with high energy needs, who are in the most desperate circumstances.”

Asked what effect scrapping the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners will have, Dame Clare said: “Well, there are clearly going to be a group of pensioners for whom that is going to have a really serious impact.”

08:05 AM GMT

Bills will reduce from April, analysts predict

Analysts Cornwall Insight do offer slightly more positive prospects, with bills predicted to reduce slightly by 1.4pc in April falling to £1,713 per year for a typical dual fuel user, before dipping slightly again in July.

It said the key cause of price volatility was the price of gas which is impacted by geopolitical events such as the Middle East conflict, the Ukraine war and the US elections.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “This latest increase in the price cap underlines the continuing volatility of the energy market, which is still experiencing the lingering effects of the energy crisis.

“There’s little point in waiting for the market to settle on its own - there’s no going back to so-called ‘normal’ prices, unfortunately, this is the new reality.

“Any reform of the price cap will be just one piece of the solution - what’s urgently needed is a comprehensive approach, including targeted support such as social tariffs and sustained investment in domestic renewable energy sources, to help shield consumers from ongoing market shocks.”

07:56 AM GMT

What is the Ofgem price cap?

Ofgem changes the price cap for households every three months, largely based on the cost of energy on wholesale markets, with the regulator confirming the level for the first quarter of next year on November 22.

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

It does not limit total bills, because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

Ofgem is also currently considering the future of price protection, including the suitability of the price cap and a potential permanent ban on so-called acquisition tariffs - cheaper prices for new customers to lure them away from their existing supplier.

07:38 AM GMT

Price cap 10pc lower than same time last year

The change to the price cap - which sets a maximum rate per unit and standing charge that can be billed to customers for their energy use - means the average household will pay on average around an extra £1.75 a month.

For an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel this equates to £1,738 per year.

This is 10pc (£190) cheaper compared to the price cap set which came into force on January 1 this year, which stood at £1,928.

It is 57.2pc less than the cap two years ago, during the energy crisis, when average annual bills were capped at £2,321 from January to March 2023.

07:26 AM GMT

Price cap rise deals another blow to pensioners after winter fuel allowance cut

Caroline Abrahams, director at Age UK, said the loss of the pensioners winter fuel allowance plus another price rise, would hit pensioners hard.

She said: “Older people, struggling without their Winter Fuel Payment, who were praying for a reduction in energy prices to help them in the New Year, will be bitterly disappointed today.

“The news that the energy price cap is instead slightly rising is the latest in a series of blows for pensioners living on a low or modest income, who do not receive Pension Credit because they don’t claim it or are not eligible.

“There are millions of older people in this situation and we know that many are hoping against hope that something will turn up to help ease their situation over the next few months, when the weather is at its coldest.”

07:18 AM GMT

‘Households will have to find more money’, say fuel poverty campaigners

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said plummeting temperatures and another price rise marked four years of winter energy crises.

He said: “Households will have to find more money to keep themselves warm at the worst possible time.

“To make matters worse, the new Government has cut back the levels of support available to some of the most at risk households.

“That’s why it is so vital the ministers bring in more support for vulnerable households this winter and speed up plans to bring in a social tariff for next winter - a move that is backed by the vast majority of voters.”

07:12 AM GMT

Fossil fuel ‘rollercoaster’ behind rising energy bills, says Miliband

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband blamed the rise in the energy price cap on the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels.

He said: “The rise in the energy price cap will cause concern for families struggling with the cost of living. That is why the Government will do all we can to help people.

“We are taking action to insulate homes, providing the Warm Home Discount to three million families, driving increased take up of pension credit, and working with suppliers to ensure there is help available for the most vulnerable customers.

“As long as Britain remains exposed to the rollercoaster of global fossil fuel markets, we will be vulnerable to energy price rises over which we have no control.

“The Government’s clean energy mission is the only way to take back control of our energy, with cheaper and more secure power, out of the grip of dictators like Putin.



“That is why we are acting at speed on this mission to give families the energy security they deserve. Every wind turbine and solar panel we install, every home we insulate will help to protect consumers and bring down bills once and for all.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband blamed fossil fuels for rising bills - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

07:03 AM GMT

‘Cost of energy remains a challenge to many households’, says Ofgem

With the price cap poised to rise by £21 from January, Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said:

While today’s change means the cap has remained relatively stable, we understand that the cost of energy remains a challenge for too many households. However, with more tariffs coming into the market, there are ways for customers to bring their bill down so please shop around and look at all the options.

07:01 AM GMT

Energy price cap rises as Starmer pulls winter fuel payments

Good morning. The regulator Ofgem has increased the average annual energy for British households to £1,738.

The £21 rise in the price cap from £1,717 a year comes into effect from January 1.