Energy price cap rises as Starmer pulls winter fuel payments

Millions of pensioners are facing a winter with less support as the price cap is changed
Household energy bills will jump by £21 from January in a fresh blow for millions of pensioners who face the loss of winter fuel payments.

Ofgem’s announcement on Friday means the price cap will rise from £1,717 a year for a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit to £1,738 from January 1.

There had been hopes that the price cap would be unchanged or even decline but predictions of a cold winter are instead pushing global gas prices upwards.

The increase will add to growing pressure on Labour over its decision to cut the winter fuel allowance of £300 so that only pensioners eligible for other benefits get the handout. The change means an estimated 10 million households will lose out on the benefit.

Newly published government analysis has found that the measure could force 100,000 pensioners in England and Wales into relative fuel poverty this year. The analysis was published earlier this week just as temperatures plunged and parts of the UK experienced their first snowfall of the year.

Analysts Cornwall Insight have warned prices are unlikely to fall significantly in the future: “Despite prices stabilising in comparison to the past two years, the market remains very sensitive to global events. This is leaving prices substantially above historic averages.”

It predicts that the cap may drop in April 2025 and again in October 2025 - but only slightly and subject to global tensions.

Look around for affordable energy deals, says Ofgem

Ofgem has urged people to make the most of any state benefits they are entitled to, which could help with paying energy bills as well as the wider cost of living.

Around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving pension credit, but the Government estimates up to 880,000 further households are eligible for the support for those with a low income.

People receiving pension credit qualify for the winter fuel payment worth up to £300, to help with bills.

Previously, anyone over state pension age could receive the payment, but this was changed by the new Government, meaning about 10 million pensioners will miss out this year.

Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said: “Anyone struggling with bills should speak to their supplier to make sure they’re getting the help they need and look around to make sure they’re on the best, most affordable deal for them.”

Labour running away from broken promises, says Coutinho

The rise in the energy price cap shows Labour’s “reckless energy policies” are making families worse off, according to the shadow energy secretary.

