Energy firms to offer ‘zero standing charge’ tariffs under Ofgem plans

Energy firms will have to offer household tariffs free of standing charges as an alternative to existing ones under plans by regulator Ofgem.

The regulator wants suppliers to have to offer “zero standing charge” tariffs alongside other tariffs by next winter as part of plans to address ballooning household energy debt.

It is also proposing new standards for suppliers to make it easier for customers who are struggling to pay their bills to get support.

Under Ofgem’s price cap, standing charges have risen by 43% since 2019, and from January will cost dual fuel households an average of £338 a year, although they disproportionately affect those who use less energy as the fixed costs make up a higher proportion of their overall bill.

Since October 1, households on a standard variable tariff that pay for their electricity by direct debit have paid on average 24.5p per unit, with a standing charge of 60.99p per day. For gas, the average has been 6.24p per unit with a standing charge of 31.66p per day.

From January 1, average standing charges will decrease slightly to 60.97p per day for electricity and 31.65p per day for gas.

Standing charges pay for the fixed costs to suppliers of providing energy to homes.

Some suppliers already offer low or no standing charge tariffs, which are at least 10% below the price cap, but they are not universal.

However, while these tariffs come with a lower standing charge, they do have a higher unit rate, and are therefore more likely to benefit customers who use less energy.

Ofgem said tens of thousands of consumers responded to its call for input on standing charges, with many asking for them to be removed altogether, saying that this would make it easier for them to manage their bills or pay back debt.

However, those who were high users of energy, often for medical and health reasons, would see their bills rise significantly, meaning it was important for households to retain a choice of tariff.

Ofgem also set out plans for a “debt guarantee” to improve the standard of service offered by suppliers supporting customers in debt, which it said would give households “consistent, compassionate and tailored support”.

