Energy bills for millions to go up by average of £149 in October

Ofgem has increased the energy price cap from October 1 (Alamy/PA) (Evening Standard)

Energy bills will go up by £149 a year in October, energy regulator Ofgem said today.

The watchdog set the new price cap for average annual gas and electricity bills at £1,717, a rise of 10% from £1,568 previously.

The new higher cap on default tarrifs will come into force on October 1 just as millions of householders are turning on their central heating for the first time this Autumn.

It also comes after Labour scrapped the winter fuel payment worth up to £300 for all pensioners in England and Wales except those on pension credit or other means tested benefits.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has estimated the move will save the Treasury around £1.4 billion a year.

The main factor driving prices back up again is a rebound in wholesale energy prices since they hit 30 year lows in February.

The cap set by Ofgem every quarter is the highest tarrif that a household on a default standard variable deal can pay. How much their actual bill is depends on their useage.

There are around 27 million energy customers on standard variable tarrifs in the UK with around five million on fixed deals who will not be affected in the short term by today’s announcement from Ofgem.

The regulator pointed out that average bills would still be 6% cheaper than the same period last year and 49% lessless than in 2022 during the energy crisis, when the Government introduced an emergency Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 a year.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley, , said: “We know that this rise in the price cap is going to be extremely difficult formany households. Anyone who is struggling to pay their bill should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to, particularly pension credit, and contact their energy company for further help and support.

“I’d also encourage people to shop around and consider fixing if there is a tariff that’s right for you – there are options available that could save you money, while also offering the security of a rate that won’t change for a fixed period.

“We are working with Government, suppliers, charities and consumer groups to do everything we can to support customers, including longer term standing charge reform, and steps to tackle debt and affordability.”

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice said: “We’ve braced ourselves for a challenging winter but today’s price cap increase will no doubt see even more people fall behind on their energy bills.

“Our research shows people are so worried about price increases that one in four say they could be forced to turn off their heating and hot water this winter. We’re particularly concerned about households with children and young people and those on lower incomes, who are most likely to struggle with their heating costs.

"Energy bills will now be around two thirds higher than before the crisis, and with record levels of energy debt and the removal of previous support, people are in desperate need.”