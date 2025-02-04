Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Surprises With Q4 Sales

Battery and lighting company Energizer (NYSE:ENR) reported revenue ahead of Wall Street’s expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales up 2.1% year on year to $731.7 million. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.67 per share was 3.6% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy Energizer? Find out in our full research report.

Energizer (ENR) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $731.7 million vs analyst estimates of $727.1 million (2.1% year-on-year growth, 0.6% beat)

Adjusted EPS: $0.67 vs analyst estimates of $0.65 (3.6% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $140.7 million vs analyst estimates of $134 million (19.2% margin, 5% beat)

Management reiterated its full-year Adjusted EPS guidance of $3.55 at the midpoint

EBITDA guidance for the full year is $635 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $624.9 million

Operating Margin: 4.1%, down from 9.7% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 10.5%, down from 21.3% in the same quarter last year

Organic Revenue rose 3.8% year on year (-7.4% in the same quarter last year)

Market Capitalization: $2.45 billion

"We are very pleased to have started fiscal 2025 with a strong top and bottom line performance as we continued to execute our strategies successfully," said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer.

Company Overview

Masterminds behind the viral Energizer Bunny mascot, Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is one of the world's largest manufacturers of batteries.

Household Products

Household products stocks are generally stable investments, as many of the industry's products are essential for a comfortable and functional living space. Recently, there's been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious options. These trends can be double-edged swords that benefit companies who innovate quickly to take advantage of them and hurt companies that don't invest enough to meet consumers where they want to be with regards to trends.

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul.

With $2.90 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, Energizer carries some recognizable products but is a mid-sized consumer staples company. Its size could bring disadvantages compared to larger competitors benefiting from better brand awareness and economies of scale.

As you can see below, Energizer’s revenue declined by 1.3% per year over the last three years, showing demand was weak. This is a rough starting point for our analysis.

Story Continues