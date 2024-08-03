Endeavour Silver Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$58.3m (up 16% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$14.0m (loss widened by US$13.0m from 2Q 2023).

US$0.058 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.006 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Endeavour Silver Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 27% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Endeavour Silver that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com