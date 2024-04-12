End of recession a ‘racing certainty’ after fresh economic growth

Sunak Hunt

Britain’s escape from recession is “a racing certainty” after official figures showing the economy grew 0.1pc last month.

The expansion in GDP was driven by a rise in manufacturing output, according to the Office for National Statistics. It followed a 0.3pc rise in January, which was revised up from 0.2pc.

Economists said the figures suggest a shallow recession that began at the end of last year is now over.

Suren Thiru, Economics Director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said: “It’s a racing certainty that the UK exited recession in the first quarter with output likely to have picked up further in March.”

On average, in the three months to February, the economy grew by 0.2pc – the first time the economy grew on a quarterly basis since last August.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said: “The economy grew slightly in February with widespread growth across manufacturing, particularly in the car sector. Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “These figures are a welcome sign that the economy is turning a corner, and we can build on this progress if we stick to our plan.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the UK economy would need to have shrunk by at least 1pc month-on-month in March for the economy to decline across the first quarter as a whole. A fall on this scale would have required a severe downturn, meaning it is vanishingly unlikely to have happened.

Mr Dales said: “We can safely say that, after lasting just two quarters and involving a total fall in GDP of just 0.4pc, the recession ended in Q4.”

Capital Economics has forecast a 0.1pc monthly rise in March, which would mean total growth of 0.4pc across the first three months of the year – higher than the Bank of England’s forecast of just 0.1pc quarterly growth.

However, Mr Dales said that this pace of growth would not be strong enough to stop inflation from falling and therefore should not affect the Bank’s decisions on cutting interest rates.

The data will bring relief for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who made growing the economy one of his five key priorities in 2023.

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s January tax cuts also boosted the economy. Ms Selfin said: “The economy’s ongoing recovery is the latest piece of evidence that the shallow technical recession is already behind us.

“Growth was helped by the January cut in National Insurance, a further boost to purchasing power from falling inflation, and an easing in cost pressures for businesses.”

Further cuts to National Insurance announced in Mr Hunt’s Spring budget came into effect last week, providing a further boost to pay packets.

Industrial production jumped by 1.1pc in February and was the largest contributor to the rise in GDP. Services output also climbed by 0.1pc, driven by a jump in transportation and storage.

Construction shrank by 1.9pc, more than reversing the 1.1pc growth recorded in January, as wet weather delayed building projects.