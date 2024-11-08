Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid ...

Adjusted Operating Income: $182 million, up 11% year over year.

Adjusted EPS: $1.16.

Adjusted Return on Equity: 15%.

Adjusted Book Value Per Share: $33.27, up 3% sequentially and 10% year over year.

Insurance in Force: $268 billion, up $2 billion sequentially and $6 billion year over year.

Net Premiums Earned: $249 million, up 2% sequentially and year over year.

Investment Income: $61 million, up 2% sequentially and 11% year over year.

Reserve Release: $65 million due to favorable credit performance.

Operating Expenses: $56 million with an expense ratio of 22%.

Share Buybacks and Dividends: $100 million returned to shareholders in the third quarter.

PMIER Sufficiency: 173% or $2.2 billion above requirements.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) reported an adjusted operating income of $182 million, up 11% year over year.

The company achieved an adjusted return on equity of 15% and an adjusted book value per share of $33.27, up 3% sequentially and 10% year over year.

Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) maintained a strong capital position with a PMIER sufficiency of 173% or $2.2 billion above requirements.

The company successfully returned $100 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in the third quarter.

Enact Re, a strategic initiative, received an A- rating from S&P, enhancing its capital optimization and commercial opportunities.

Negative Points

New insurance written was approximately $14 billion, flat sequentially and down 6% year over year, primarily due to lower estimated market share.

New delinquencies rose in the quarter, driven by seasonality and the aging of newer books.

The loss ratio increased to 5% from negative 7% in the previous quarter, primarily due to a lower reserve release and higher new delinquencies.

Operating expenses remained flat at $56 million, with an expense ratio of 22%, indicating challenges in reducing costs.

The company anticipates a more meaningful impact from Hurricanes Helene and Milton on delinquencies in the fourth quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive dynamics in the industry and the impact on pricing and market share? A: Rohit Gupta, President and CEO, stated that MI pricing remains competitive yet constructive, with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Enact is confident in writing new business that delivers value for shareholders, with $13.5 billion in new insurance written, reflecting strong pricing and underwriting quality.

