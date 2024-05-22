Advertisement
Employers rethink employee social connections in era of remote work: report

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A new report highlights how employers are rethinking their approach to fostering social connections among their staff in the era of remote and hybrid work models.

The Conference Board of Canada report shows employers are concerned about workplace isolation as flexible work arrangements become more prevalent.

The report identifies busy schedules, including heavy workloads and excessive meetings, as the biggest barrier to striking social connections among employees — all leading to increased risks of loneliness, absenteeism and employee turnover.

The vast majority of employers are relying on regular check-ins with their workers and promoting in-person social events to help prevent workplace isolation, the report says.

It adds 84 per cent of respondents say they use overlapping in-person workdays to bring people with varying work models to the office on the same days.

Collaborations with employees when designing initiatives for social connections and promoting work-life balance can help tackle isolation, the report suggests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press