Employee ownership trusts: what are they and potential problems

Men and women sitting at desks and working on computers

An employee ownership trust (EOT) provides a way for a company to be owned by its employees, similar to the most well-known employee-owned business, the department store John Lewis.

Here, Telegraph Money takes a closer look at employee ownership trusts, explaining how they work, the benefits of the structure as well as the potential problems.

What are employee ownership trusts?

Introduced by the coalition government in September 2014 to increase levels of employee ownership in the UK, EOTs are a type of employee benefit trust.

The trusts enable employees to own a business, not through direct share ownership but by giving them a controlling interest in an all-employee trust set up for the benefit of staff.

Trusts could be set up for a number of reasons. A new business founder might set up a trust as a means of engaging and motivating the workforce, while the owner of a more established business might use an EOT as part of an exit or succession planning strategy. In this respect, an EOT can be an alternative to an external sale or management buyout.

Aside from John Lewis, other well-known employee-owned businesses include design and engineering firm Arup Group, cosmetics retailer Lush and Howden Insurance.

How do employee ownership trusts work?

An EOT needs to be set up by a solicitor using a trust deed and carefully selected trustees must be appointed.

The shareholders will then work with the trustees to value the company. They will sell their shares to the trust under a share price agreement.

How the trust is funded will depend on the finances of the company, including its valuation, profit potential, cashflow and credit status. Options include using surplus cash and loans.

Employee ownership trust management

After the employee ownership trust has been formed, the business will continue to be run by its management team.

However, the EOT’s trustees will be responsible for ensuring that the company is managed properly and in a way that represents the interests of all employees – with a focus on employee engagement and commitment, for example. It is common to have an employee council to hold trustees to account.

Employee ownership and tax

Business owners are incentivised to create EOTs with some generous tax breaks:

Shares can typically be sold to the trust free of capital gains tax and there will be no income or inheritance tax liability on the sale

Annual bonuses can be paid to employees without deducting income tax, up to £3,600 per employee.

Story Continues