Empire Co Ltd (EMLAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record EPS and E-commerce Surge Amid ...

Revenue Growth (excluding fuel): 1.3% increase.

Same-Store Sales Growth: 1% increase.

Gross Margin Improvement: 46 basis points increase.

Adjusted EPS: $0.90, highest ever recorded.

Voila Sales Growth: 26% increase.

SG&A Expenses: 4% year-over-year increase.

Capital Expenditures (CapEx): $152 million.

Share Repurchases: Approximately 3.9 million shares for $141 million.

Effective Income Tax Rate: 22.9% for the quarter.

Release Date: September 12, 2024

Positive Points

Empire Co Ltd (EMLAF) reported a record adjusted EPS of $0.90 for Q1, marking their highest ever.

Same-store sales grew by 1%, showing improvement despite a strong performance of 4.1% in the prior year.

The company achieved a gross margin improvement of 46 basis points, surpassing their medium-term goal of 10 to 20 basis points.

The Scene+ loyalty program has been successful, with members spending 55% more than non-members.

Voila, Empire's e-commerce platform, saw a 26% increase in sales, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Negative Points

The overall economy remains weak, impacting consumer behavior and spending.

Empire Co Ltd (EMLAF) faces challenges in maintaining the same level of growth in Voila as they start to lap stronger levels of growth from previous quarters.

SG&A expenses increased by 4% year-over-year, driven by higher investments and compensation expenses.

The company is experiencing a gradual increase in promotional penetration, which could impact margins.

Empire Co Ltd (EMLAF) is cautious about the potential impact of fluctuating interest rates and inflation on consumer sentiment and spending.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the consumer trends you're observing, particularly in terms of customer demographics and regional differences? A: Michael Medline, CEO, noted that while the economy is not strong, there are gradual improvements in consumer behavior across all regions. Same-store sales improved in every region, and the gap between full-service and discount sales is closing. However, the company remains cautious, acknowledging the need for continued economic improvement.

Q: Regarding Scene+, can you elaborate on the impact and future potential of the program? A: Matthew Reindel, CFO, stated that Scene+ members spend 55% more in stores compared to non-members. The company is focusing on personalization and optimizing the program to drive further growth. Early results in personalization have been promising, indicating significant potential for future expansion.

Q: Are there any upcoming partnerships or expansions in the e-commerce sector, particularly with Voila? A: Michael Medline, CEO, hinted at ongoing developments in e-commerce partnerships, though specifics were not disclosed. The company is exploring different ways to serve customers in e-commerce, indicating potential future announcements.

Q: How is the company addressing gross margin improvements, and what are the expectations moving forward? A: Matthew Reindel, CFO, explained that margin improvements are driven by multiple small initiatives, leading to sustainable growth. While recent quarters have seen significant margin expansion, the company expects a more moderate increase of 10 to 20 basis points annually in the medium term.

Q: What is the outlook for store expansion and square footage growth? A: Pierre St-Laurent, COO, mentioned that while most growth is from same-store sales, there is some expansion in square footage through new stores like Farm Boy and FreshCo. The company plans to gradually increase new store openings, focusing on both renovations and new locations.

