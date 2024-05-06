EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) most popular amongst individual investors who own 45% of the shares, institutions hold 35%

Key Insights

EML Payments' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in EML Payments is 11%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of EML Payments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EML Payments?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

EML Payments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at EML Payments' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

EML Payments is not owned by hedge funds. Patrick Haley is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Ltd. holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of EML Payments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of EML Payments Limited. Insiders own AU$41m worth of shares in the AU$371m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over EML Payments. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 6.5%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

