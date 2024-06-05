Emira Property Fund Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: R1.07 (vs R2.28 in FY 2023)

Emira Property Fund (JSE:EMI) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R1.89b (down 14% from FY 2023).

Net income: R517.2m (down 53% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 27% (down from 50% in FY 2023).

EPS: R1.07 (down from R2.28 in FY 2023).

Emira Property Fund Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.4% decline forecast for the REITs industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

