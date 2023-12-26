EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets start last week of 2023 on positive note on rate-cut bets

* Brazil's Bovespa index touch fresh highs * Oil company Enauta rise over 9% on $150 mln deal * Shopping mall operator Allos rise 1% * Stocks up 0.7%, FX adds 0.2% By Siddarth S Dec 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks entered the last week of the year with some vigor, extending gains from the prior week after a softer U.S. inflation report fortified bets of early rate-cuts. The MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks was up 0.7% by 1500 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies was up 0.2% against the dollar. The broader stocks and currencies index posted weekly gains of 2.5% and 1.6% respectively. For the year, both the indexes have gained more than 20% so far. December has been a cheerful month for Latin American assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance followed by a softer U.S. inflation report pushed investor expectations of rate-cuts as early as March. Brazil's Bovespa index's rally continued as it touched record highs of 133,437.99 points after having hit all-time highs last week. Further boosting Brazilian equities, Enauta rose 9.5%, hitting six-month highs, after the oil company said on Monday it acquired the entire 23% stake held by QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda in some oil fields in the Campos Basin for a total value of $150 million. The Brazilian real also gained 0.5% against the greenback. Private economists in Brazil are forecasting a deeper monetary policy easing next year as their inflation expectations accommodate within the central bank's target range, a weekly survey conducted by the monetary authority showed on Tuesday. "(Brazil's) inflation expectations for end-2024 remain 91bp(basis points) above the target and for 2025/26 remain stuck 50bp above the inflation target 3.0% midpoint, which likely reflects the expectation that the government will not deliver on the announced fiscal targets" Goldman Sachs economists said in a note. Argentina's Merval index dipped 0.5% after rising slightly, after President Javier Milei signed a decree last week outlining economic reforms. Milei issued a decree calling for extraordinary sessions to speed up reforms, reinstate the tax on salaries abolished by the previous government, and modernize the electoral process. "In the short term, though, execution risks persist related to the implementation of the decree," J.P.Morgan economists said in a note. Currencies of oil-exporting countries, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso rose 0.4% and 0.5% as oil prices rose $2 per barrel finding support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and investor optimism on U.S. rate-cuts. Among individual companies, Brazil's Allos rose 1.2%, after the shopping mall operator is set to sell stakes in several of its shopping malls for a total 442.8 million reais ($91.32 million). Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1533 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 998.96 0.57 Markets MSCI LatAm 2659.65 0.88 Brazil Bovespa 133236.7 0.36 2 Mexico IPC 57736.89 0.74 Chile IPSA 6210.44 0.96 Argentina MerVal 942785.2 -0.6 8 Colombia COLCAP 1169.11 -0.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8350 0.52 Mexico peso 16.9667 0.27 Chile peso 899.5 -1.22 Colombia peso 3882 0.34 Peru sol 3.6638 0.25 Argentina peso 806.8500 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 980 1.53 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)