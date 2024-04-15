EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip as geopolitical tensions, Fed worries weigh

* Brazil to rollover $15.5 bln in swaps maturing in July * Chile's Antofagasta expects higher 2024 copper prices * Latam currencies and stocks both down 0.4% By Bansari Mayur Kamdar April 15 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America tracked a cautious global mood on Monday, as dwindling Federal Reserve rate cut hopes weighed and investors assessed the impact of rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel. The MSCI indexes for Latam currencies and stocks fell 0.4% each by 1430 GMT. The currency index ended Friday with its worst weekly performance since October as the U.S. dollar soared on concerns the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. Leading regional losses early in the session, top copper producer Chile's peso shed 1.5% against the dollar. Investors awaited minutes from the Chilean central bank meeting expected on Wednesday after its 75 basis points interest rate cut earlier this month. "We will be particularly attentive to a discussion among board members on external conditions and the relative stance of monetary policy in Chile against other central banks, particularly the Fed," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note. Meanwhile, growing demand for copper along with supply constrictions could push prices higher than last year in 2024, the head of Chilean miner Antofagasta said. Brazil's real eased 1.1% against the greenback. In focus will be Brazil's central bank which said late on Friday it would hold auctions starting on Monday to roll over $15.5 billion in traditional currency swaps expiring on July 1. Stocks in Brazil inched up, boosted by an 8.6% jump in shares of BRF after ratings upgrades from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Bucking weakness in regional peers, Mexico's peso edged up against the dollar, while the Colombian peso dipped 0.9%. In Argentina, the S&P Merval index dipped 0.6% following its 2% jump on Friday after data showed inflation in March slowed to 11% month-on-month. Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel jumped 0.5% against the dollar in what market players said was a "relief rally" as Israel had not hit back at Iran so far. Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, said that equities in India and emerging markets outside China will offer the most appealing returns in the coming 10 years. British fund manager Ashmore reported a drop in assets under management owing to choppy risk appetite and mixed results from emerging markets. Ghana failed to strike a deal with two bondholder groups to restructure $13 billion of international bonds. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1031.00 -1.03 MSCI LatAm 2453.24 -0.44 Brazil Bovespa 125995.29 0.04 Mexico IPC 56584.17 0.03 Chile IPSA 6553.99 -0.15 Argentina MerVal 1236886.34 -0.614 Colombia COLCAP 1391.50 0.05 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1771 -1.09 Mexico peso 16.6950 -0.45 Chile peso 979.9 -1.39 Colombia peso 3897.26 -1.11 Peru sol 3.7137 -0.56 Argentina peso (interbank) 868.0000 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 980 2.55 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)