EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slide as traders pare Fed rate cut bets, Argentina in focus

* Argentina's 'omnibus' bill clears lower house * Brazil records 18% drop in 2023 FDI * Latam FX down 0.8%, stocks off 1% By Amruta Khandekar Feb 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Monday as risk appetite remained subdued due to scaled-back bets on interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a firmer dollar weighing on prices of commodities. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies slipped 0.8% while the dollar rose to an 11-week high after Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report led traders to trim expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March. The strength in the dollar along with worries about demand in top commodities consumer China knocked down copper prices, pulling the Chilean peso down 1.2% to a more than one-year low. Chile is the world's biggest producer of the red metal. The Peruvian sol, the currency of another leading copper exporter, weakened to 3.8589 per dollar. Meanwhile, Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated bond prices rose after Argentina's lower chamber of deputies gave overall approval to libertarian President Javier Milei's sweeping "omnibus" reform bill in a vote on Friday. The 2029 note gained 0.9 cent to trade at 41 cents on the dollar. The country's MerVal stock index dropped 2.6%. Broader Latam stocks fell 1%. Mexican stock markets were closed for a public holiday. Assets in resource-rich Latin America have been on a rocky path in 2024 as hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers and resilience in the U.S. economy dampen hopes of an early start to the central bank's easing cycle. At the same time, many regional central banks have started lowering interest rates, reducing the appeal of returns on local currency assets. "In those EM (emerging market) economies for which interest rate differentials vs the US are a crucial consideration, including Mexico...the prospect of a delay to Fed easing is a material risk to local debt and equity markets," Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging market macro strategy at TS Lombard, said in a note. "At the same time, in China, slow growth and equity market volatility will weigh on overall EM sentiment." The Brazilian real dipped 0.9% versus the dollar, hurt by falling prices of iron ore- one of the country's top exports. The Bovespa stock index, however, edged up 0.2% on a boost from financial stocks. Data showed Brazil recorded a 18% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023, while the country posted a current account deficit of $5.8 billion in December. The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso slid 0.7% and 1.2% respectively, with lower oil prices weighing on the currencies of the top crude exporters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1518 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 981.88 -0.64 MSCI LatAm 2507.15 -1.07 Brazil Bovespa 127429.51 0.19 Chile IPSA 5988.45 -0.03 Argentina MerVal 1280765.49 -2.693 Colombia COLCAP 1275.70 -0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0128 -0.94 Mexico peso 17.2537 -0.82 Chile peso 958.7 -1.20 Colombia peso 3983.1 -1.13 Peru sol 3.8589 -0.98 Argentina peso 829.0000 -0.19 (interbank) Argentina peso 1160 1.29 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Philippa Fletcher)