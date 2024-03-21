EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies, stocks rally as Fed keeps rate cut projections

* Taiwan stocks scale record high * Singapore stocks hit near 1-month high * S. Korean won biggest gainer in the region By Echha Jain March 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rallied on Thursday against a broadly weaker dollar, while stocks in the region gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projections for three interest rate cuts for this year. The South Korean won led gains in the region, up as much as 1.1% for its biggest intraday gain since Dec 14, 2023. The Malaysian ringgit followed suit, jumping as much as 0.9% to hit 4.696 per U.S. dollar, its largest intraday gain since March 7. On the stock market front, Taiwan shares rallied as much as 2% to a fresh record high, while those in Singapore advanced 1.1% to hit their highest level since Feb 23. Overnight, the Federal Reserve stayed on track for three interest rate cuts this year and affirmed that solid economic growth will continue. "I think what the Fed tried to say from the new economic projection as well as the new Dot Plot is that they feel more confident in overall economic resilience," Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said. Traders had earlier braced for the possibility the Fed's economic projections could signal just two rate cuts this year, or a later start to easing of monetary policy. The CME FedWatch tool showed the market is pricing in a 75% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, compared to around 56% at the beginning of the week. "The Fed's decision could allow Asian central banks except for the BOJ to deliver some rate cuts if needed from June," Panichpibool said, adding that most policymakers in the region may not want to ease too soon given concerns over their respective currencies' stability. Indonesia stocks were trading 0.7% higher while the rupiah was up 0.4%, a day after the country's central bank held its key benchmark rate steady and reaffirmed its conviction that monetary policy could be eased in the second half. The Philippine peso was up 0.5%, while local stocks added 0.5%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippines central bank says its policy decisions not dependent on Fed's ** Asian bonds draw hefty inflows on U.S. rate cut hopes, strong exports ** China c.bank has room to cut bank reserves ratio further, deputy governor says ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield falls 4 basis points to 6.627% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0326 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.49 -6.28 <.N2 1.67 21.53 25> China EC> India +0.00 +0.06 <.NS 0.00 0.50 EI> Indones +0.35 -1.66 <.JK 0.66 1.47 ia SE> Malaysi +0.66 -2.44 <.KL 0.23 5.82 a SE> Philipp +0.47 -0.97 <.PS 0.54 6.89 ines I> S.Korea 11> Singapo +0.20 -1.33 <.ST 0.97 -0.99 re I> Taiwan +0.26 -3.30 <.TW 1.86 12.39 II> Thailan +0.17 -4.89 <.SE 0.92 -2.12 d TI> (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)